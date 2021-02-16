Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Royals ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry, Meghan pulling a Diana with explosive interview

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

As news broke out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, a wave of mixed reactions erupted.

And now, a report by Mirror Online has revealed that Palace officials are a bit nervous about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following in the footsteps of Princess Diana’s Panorama interview.

One source said: “The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family. Therefore, any decisions they make with regard to media commitments are matters for them.”

“As non-working members of the royal family, they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans,” added the source.

Another royal insider revealed that the nervousness within Palace halls is likely: “One only has to look at the previous instalments of the tell-all interview to know these things never end up with a wholly positive experience for any party.”

“Everyone will be watching with intense interest,” the source said. 

