Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Harry Styles receives praise from his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Olivia Wilde showered praise on her boyfriend Harry Styles as they finished filming the movie 'Don't Worry Darling' one month after the news of their relationship broke.

Olivia posted tributes to the cast and crew on Instagram, and Styles was the latest to receive a heartfelt post.

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. @harrystyles, our 'Jack,' " Wilde wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of Styles sitting in a classic car.

She gushed over her new love and penned:"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

After filming started in October 2020, the former One Direction member and the Booksmart director got close and eventually started dating.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde went public with their relationship in early January while attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding. The "Golden" singer and the Booksmart director were spotted holding hands at the event.

