Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

'Queen will not fly to California to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting criticized for keeping their son Archie away from his relatives back in the UK.

Writing for The Telegraph, royal expert Camilla Tominey claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is unlikely to travel all the way to the US to see her great-grandchild Archie as well as his younger sibling who is expected to be welcomed in the middle of the year.

“With Archie thought not to have seen his Royal relatives in the flesh since November 2019, the pitter-patter of another pair of tiny royal feet also begs the question as to when the Queen and Prince Philip can expect to see their youngest great-grandchildren again,” wrote Tominey.

“At 94, the monarch and her 99-year-old husband no longer undertake long-haul travel so there is no prospect of them visiting the Sussexes at their £11million Santa Barbara mansion,” she went on to say.

“That means that Archie, who turns two in May, and his younger sibling would need to be flown over to the UK for any Royal family reunion,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price, Carl Woods celebrate first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together

Katie Price, Carl Woods celebrate first ‘amazing’ Valentine’s Day together
Royals ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry, Meghan pulling a Diana with explosive interview

Royals ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry, Meghan pulling a Diana with explosive interview
Jennifer Aniston subtly reveals her mind about relationship

Jennifer Aniston subtly reveals her mind about relationship
Jane Seymour says she is a glass-half-full person

Jane Seymour says she is a glass-half-full person
Danish Taimoor celebrates his 38th birthday with wife Ayeza Khan and their kids

Danish Taimoor celebrates his 38th birthday with wife Ayeza Khan and their kids
ITV’s ice skates dancing show paused for a week

ITV’s ice skates dancing show paused for a week
'Justice League': Zack Snyder explains why he brought back Jared Leto's Joker to his film

'Justice League': Zack Snyder explains why he brought back Jared Leto's Joker to his film
Ertugrul actor Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp celebrates Valentine's Day with her sweetheart

Ertugrul actor Cengiz Coskun aka Turgut Alp celebrates Valentine's Day with her sweetheart
Billie Eilish says she 'cried out of joy' while watching her documentary

Billie Eilish says she 'cried out of joy' while watching her documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break silence in Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to break silence in Oprah interview
Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week

Jason Wu sets up shop at New York Fashion Week
Gigi Hadid shares new pictures with Zayn Malik and daughter

Gigi Hadid shares new pictures with Zayn Malik and daughter

Latest

view all