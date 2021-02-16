Pakistani mountaineer becomes first Asian to summit Mount Kilimanjaro within 24 hrs

Asad Ali Memon says it took him 20 hours to complete summit and return to gate of Mount Kilimanjaro

The young mountaineer had arrived at the mountain last week

Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon on Monday became the first Pakistani and Asian to summit the Mount Kilimanjaro within 24 hours.

"Alhumdulillah, I became the only Asian & Pakistani to climb [Mount] Kilimanjaro in less than 24 hours," said the mountaineer in an Instagram post.

Memon shared that it took him only 20 hours to summit and return to the gate of Africa's highest mountain.



According to the Pakistani Embassy in Tanzania, Memon had arrived at the Mount Kilimanjaro last week where he acclimatized to the area.

"After two days of preparation and acclimatisation on Mount Kilimanjaro, Memon will descend to the “start point-Umbwe Gate” of Mount Kilimanjaroon February 14, 2021 morning. He will rest for the day before beginning the challenge early morning at 06:00 am on Monday, February 15, 2021," said a statement from the mission.

The mission said that the Umbwe route, that was taken by Memon, is the "most challenging" to summit Mount Kilimanjaro as it has a steep ascent.

"Approaching from the south, the Umbwe route is a short and vertical climb. After reaching Barranco camp, the trail turns west before summiting the Uhuru Peak (5895 metres) from Arrow Glacier camp," said the mission. It added that the rout was also difficult as it does not provide the "gradual stages for acclimatisation".

For Memon, Mount Kilimanjaro is the third mountain of his ‘Seven Summit Challenge’.

Last year, Asad had successfully climbed Aconcagua, the highest peak in the Americas and hoisted the Pakistani flag at its top, located in Argentina.