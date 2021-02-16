Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wrap shoot of ‘Brahmastra’ with Nagarjuna Akkineni

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped shoot for their upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra with Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Alia took to Instagram and shared a photo also featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna from the sets of the film and said, “that's a wrap for Nagarjuna Sir on BRAHMASTRA! Thank you for the memories sir.. such an honour to work with you.”

She went on to say, “with the end of shoot so near.. can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER..”

Earlier, Nagarjuna took to Twitter and announced the wrap of his shoot.

He tweeted, “And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08.”

“Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created,” he further said.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres later this year in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.