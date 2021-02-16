Can't connect right now! retry
Shabana Azmi heaps praises on costar Emma Thompson

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Shabana Azmi was full of praises for her costar Emma Thompson 

Veteran Bollywood star Shabana Azmi is opening up about her experience working with Hollywood star Emma Thompson.

Turning to her social media, the Arth star, 70, was full of praises for her costar as she wrapped her part in Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming film What’s Love Got To Do With It.

"It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she wrote on Twitter.

The film is being produced by Jemima Khan and also stars Pakistani actor Sajjal Ali in a pivotal role. 

