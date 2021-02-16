Can't connect right now! retry
Indian media, leadership run by 'jokers', says federal minister Fawad Chaudhry

Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has called the media and leadership in India 'jokers'. 

The federal minister shared on Twitter a video clip of an Indian media channel reporting that a Pakistani minister (Chaudhry) is the brains behind an international disinformation campaign against India.

He slammed India and its media, saying it is run by "jokers" accusing him of running an international disinformation campaign. 

Chaudhry said India's accusation is  "absurd”.

"Let me assure you, with leadership like #Modi no one needs to plan anything he himself is enough to destroy #Endia," the federal minister wrote on Twitter.

Indian media accused American journalist Pieter Friedrich of running a disinformation campaign against Indian government on the instructions of Chaudhry.  

