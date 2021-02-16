Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Salma Hayek reveals why she started sobbing when filming a movie

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Mexican actress Salma Hayek opened up about her upsetting experience of filming an intimate scene for the movie Desperado.

Opening up on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, she revealed what she felt when she was on set for the 1993 movie in which she played her breakout role.

The 54-year-old said that she was not aware that she was expected to film an intimate scene between her and her costar Antonio Banderas and started sobbing when they began shooting.

"So, when we were going to start shooting, I started to sob, 'I don't know that I can do it. I'm afraid,'" Hayek told Shepard.

"One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio — he was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we're still super close friends — but he was very free. It scared me that for him, it was like nothing. I started crying, and he was like, 'Oh my God. You're making me feel terrible.' And I was so embarrassed that I was crying."

She clarified that she was "never pressured" by director Robert Rodriguez and in turn the crew did their best to make her feel comfortable but it was still something which troubled her. 

"I was not letting go of the towel," she said. 

"They would try to make me laugh. I would take it off for two seconds and start crying again. But we got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time."

"When you're not you, then you can do it. But I keep thinking of my father and my brother," she added.

"And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased? Guys don't have that. Your father will be, 'Yeah! That's my son!'"

