entertainment
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Cardi B gets candid about relationship with Offset

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Cardi B has finally opened up about her true feelings for Offset after reconsidering divorce plans.

The rapper shed light on her feelings over on Instagram “I want you to wake up seeing this. Thank you baby for this amazing trip. You’re right, sometimes I gotta slow down and live a little. [sic]”

“I have such a New York mentality I’m always thinking about the work and chasing that money but when you think fast you’re mind might crash.

“Being [an] artist comes with more than just music and videos it comes with a business. Thank you for setting me up for the right path for me not to fuck up ever again. I love you.”

