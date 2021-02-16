Can't connect right now! retry
'Aman': Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

A navy ship fire during the Pakistan navy's seventh biennial multinational "Aman" (peace) exercise. — Twitter/dgprPaknavy

  • Aman exercise aims at fostering international cooperation to fight piracy, terrorism and other crimes threatening maritime security
  • Around 45 navies, including those of US, Britain, and China, took part in the Arabian Sea exercise with ships and observers
  • Navies conducted exercises together against terrorist and piracy threat in maritime domain

The Pakistan navy's seventh biennial multinational "Aman" (peace) exercise in Pakistani waters aimed at fostering international cooperation to fight piracy, terrorism and other crimes threatening maritime security concluded on Tuesday.

Around 45 navies, including those of the United States, Britain and China, took part in the Arabian Sea exercise with ships and observers.

“The purpose of this exercise to bring regional and extra-regional navies on one platform and conduct exercises to enhance intra-operability in addition to counter terrorist threat and the crime which are happening in maritime domain,” Commodore Khan Mehmood Asif told media.

In the sea phase of the six-day exercise, navies conducted exercises together against terrorist and piracy threat in the maritime domain, he added.

