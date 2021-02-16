Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
Gul Panra shows off her killer looks in red-hot outfit

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Pakistani singer Gul Panra dropped jaws as she shared her new ravishing snaps in red outfit on Tuesday, channeling the spirit of love.

The Pushto singer treated Instagram followers with stunning photos in which she is seen rocking shimmery red dress. She also wore matching heels to compliment her look.

Gul Panra, who has become a global name, captioned the pictures: "The Red is the colour of love, Red is the colour of life, Red is the colour of Victory."

The singer has mesmerised music lovers with several Urdu and Pashto songs as well as a beautiful rendition of 'Man Amadam'.

Apart from entertaining fans with her sweet vocals, the singer keeps on treating them with some smashing photos and videos of herself on Instagram. She previously stunned people with her TikTok clips.

Gul Panra's latest snaps have garnered massive applause as thousands of people dropped praising words in the comment section.

