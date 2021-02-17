Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards

The Game of Thrones ended in 2019 but the worst ending has left the fans demanding the last episode be redone. But, HBO declined to cave in. However, they have decided fan interest to weigh in for the next exciting spinoff of the fantasy drama.

HBO executive Casey Bloys stressed that fan anticipation is one of several deciding factors as to which spinoff gets green signal from the network's bosses.



HBO also went ahead with shooting a pilot of The Long Night, a prequel series about the winter that last an entire generation. However, the project was stalled.

HBO is producing House of the Dragon, a series set around the early years of the Targaryen dynasty with a projected premiere date of 2022. Besides, HBO has on the table other Game of Thrones spinoffs, including one based on George R. R. Martin's novellas The Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Saying The Tales of Dunk and Egg is in the works, Bloys also disclosed that several other relevant projects are in development but he remarked that fan anticipation will play a major role as to which spinoff is going to be picked.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg has all it takes to be picked by the HBO bosses.

Many fans want HBO to develop a GoT spinoff with Arya Stark as the series finale showed the character heading west, away from Westeros.