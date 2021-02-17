Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

The Game of Thrones ended in 2019 but the worst ending has left the fans demanding the last episode be redone. But, HBO declined to cave in. However, they have decided fan interest to weigh in for the next exciting spinoff of the fantasy drama. 

HBO executive Casey Bloys stressed that fan anticipation is one of several deciding factors as to which spinoff gets green signal from the network's bosses.

HBO also went ahead with shooting a pilot of The Long Night, a prequel series about the winter that last an entire generation. However, the project was stalled.

HBO is producing House of the Dragon, a series set around the early years of the Targaryen dynasty with a projected premiere date of 2022. Besides, HBO has on the table other Game of Thrones spinoffs, including one based on George R. R. Martin's novellas The Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Saying The Tales of Dunk and Egg is in the works, Bloys also disclosed that several other relevant projects are in development but he remarked that fan anticipation will play a major role as to which spinoff is going to be picked.

The Tales of Dunk and Egg has all it takes to be picked by the HBO bosses.

Many fans want HBO to develop a GoT spinoff with Arya Stark as the series finale showed the character heading west, away from Westeros.

More From Entertainment:

Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child

Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child
The Rock's life story sitcom ‘Young Rock’ premieres on NBC

The Rock's life story sitcom ‘Young Rock’ premieres on NBC
Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams to be represented by UTA

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams to be represented by UTA
Prince Charles once got angry with Princess Diana for wearing black dress

Prince Charles once got angry with Princess Diana for wearing black dress
Sajal Ali amazes fans as she shares her gorgeous photo with Jemima Goldsmith

Sajal Ali amazes fans as she shares her gorgeous photo with Jemima Goldsmith
Prince Charles reportedly calls Meghan Markle 'Tungsten'

Prince Charles reportedly calls Meghan Markle 'Tungsten'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for ‘very different’ role for baby no. 2

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle looking for ‘very different’ role for baby no. 2
Prince Harry ‘in a tricky position’ stuck between Meghan Markle and royal family

Prince Harry ‘in a tricky position’ stuck between Meghan Markle and royal family
BLACKPINK’s Rosé touches on her plans for a YouTube channel

BLACKPINK’s Rosé touches on her plans for a YouTube channel
Kardashian Jenner clan give stamp of approval to Kendall Jenner's man Devin Booker

Kardashian Jenner clan give stamp of approval to Kendall Jenner's man Devin Booker
BLACKPINK amasses major YouTube win with ‘Icecream’ MV

BLACKPINK amasses major YouTube win with ‘Icecream’ MV
James Corden touches on his dream of becoming ‘ripped’ like Dwayne Johnson

James Corden touches on his dream of becoming ‘ripped’ like Dwayne Johnson

Latest

view all