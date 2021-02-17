Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to break silence on their exit from the British royal family.

With their interview with Oprah Winfrey coming up, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing their side of the story following their resignation from duties as senior members of the royal family.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Nicholl said: "We're told this is going to be a wide-ranging interview and that nothing is off limits.”

"We're told Megan will discuss motherhood, her philanthropy work, what it was like marrying into the royal family and inevitably, they're going to be talking about what it was like to leave the royal family. I'm sure we're going to see her discuss in some detail at least her relationship with her father,” she went on to say.

"Of course, the couple will talk about what they're going to do next, and I think there's very much a desire to talk about the future, but also to reflect on some of the past and let's not forget, this is really the first opportunity the couple have had to put their side of the story across," she continued.

"Their side of the story has been put forth by many other voices, but not theirs -- this, I’m told, is their moment to tell the truth in their own words,” she said.

"The couple really want this to be an interview in which they can sit down and tell their side of the story.”

"This is their first opportunity to sit down and talk about the past year in their own words. I'm told the intention is not to hurt or upset anyone in the royal family. They want to be respectful, particularly to the queen, and don't forget this interview will come a few weeks before the queen's 95th birthday and just before the 100th birthday celebrations for Prince Philip,” Nicholl shared.

"Of course, until the interview airs, we don't know how it's going to be received by the royal family, but I think the fact that they are doing this interview ... yes, it will send alarm bells ringing at the Palace.”

"Historically, the sit-down interviews that the royals have given have only ever backfired. Of course, Meghan and Harry will be hoping that this is a success for them but there is a lot of talk that now that we are coming up to that year anniversary of them leaving Britain, that final severance of the divorce is going to take place.”

"There is speculation that Harry and Meghan will lose their official royal patronages as they embark on a completely independent life of the royal family,” she added.