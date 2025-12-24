 
Geo News

'Overexposed' Taylor Swift hints at new album in Eras doc finale

This comes after the singer spark criticism that she's become 'overexposed'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 24, 2025

Overexposed Taylor Swift hints at new album in emotional Eras doc finale
'Overexposed' Taylor Swift hints at new album in emotional Eras doc finale

Taylor Swift has dropped a major hint about another new album, despite calls for her to 'go away' after releasing nine new albums in five years.

The Cruel Summer, 36, teased her next album during the final emotional moments of her Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Eras.

The last scene of the series sees text flashing across the screen, updating viewers on Swift's many achievements since wrapping up The Eras Tour.

The last frame reads: 'On October 3, 2025, Taylor released her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

'The biggest album of her career,' it continues, before cryptically adding: 'To date.'

This comes after the Blank Space singer spark criticism that she's become 'overexposed'.

In the last five years alone, Swift has released a total of nine new albums in the short timeframe.

She has also released two live albums and embarked on her record-breaking Eras world tour, which saw her perform 149 shows across the globe.  

More From Entertainment

Taylor Swift shares why nostalgic ‘22' moment is important to her video
Taylor Swift shares why nostalgic ‘22' moment is important to her
Kelly Osbourne shares family plans for Christmas after Ozzy's death video
Kelly Osbourne shares family plans for Christmas after Ozzy's death
Blake Lively shifts 'focus' from Justin Baldoni legal battle for vacations video
Blake Lively shifts 'focus' from Justin Baldoni legal battle for vacations
Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo enjoy luxury postpartum retreat
Jamie Laing, Sophie Habboo enjoy luxury postpartum retreat
Kate Cassidy recalls festive moments with Liam Payne after his death
Kate Cassidy recalls festive moments with Liam Payne after his death
Molly Mae confesses Christmas hosting nerves after inviting Tommy's family
Molly Mae confesses Christmas hosting nerves after inviting Tommy's family