'Overexposed' Taylor Swift hints at new album in Eras doc finale

'Overexposed' Taylor Swift hints at new album in emotional Eras doc finale

Taylor Swift has dropped a major hint about another new album, despite calls for her to 'go away' after releasing nine new albums in five years.

The Cruel Summer, 36, teased her next album during the final emotional moments of her Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Eras.

The last scene of the series sees text flashing across the screen, updating viewers on Swift's many achievements since wrapping up The Eras Tour.

The last frame reads: 'On October 3, 2025, Taylor released her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

'The biggest album of her career,' it continues, before cryptically adding: 'To date.'

This comes after the Blank Space singer spark criticism that she's become 'overexposed'.

In the last five years alone, Swift has released a total of nine new albums in the short timeframe.

She has also released two live albums and embarked on her record-breaking Eras world tour, which saw her perform 149 shows across the globe.