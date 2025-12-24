Kate Hudson regrets turning down role in Tobey Maguire 'Spider-Man' ?

Kate Hudson got candid about one of her career "what ifs," turning down a role in the original Spider-Man film.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently confirmed once and for all that she was offered a part in the first installment of Sam Raimi’s webslinger franchise.

While reading a fan-submitted question on Watch What Happens Live! on Monday, December 22, host Andy Cohen asked, "Did you really turn down the role of Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man, and do you regret it?"

"Yes, I did," the Almost Famous star replied. "Now when I look back, it’s one of those things where I’m like, 'That would have been nice to be in the Spider-Man movie.'"

However, she explained that passing on the role led her to a different opportunity, which she treasured a lot.

"At the same time, I did a movie called The Four Feathers. I got to meet Heath Ledger, who became a very good friend, and I had an experience I never would have had otherwise," the 46-year-old actress and singer said. "So part of me feels like life happens exactly the way it’s supposed to, and I’m grateful for it."

She admitted there’s a small part of her that wonders what might have been.

"I do look at that and think, 'Aww, it would have been fun to be her,'" Hudson added.

When Cohen pointed out that the role would have meant appearing in not just one film but an entire trilogy, she responded, "I know, I know!"

What role Kate Hudson was asked to play in Spider-Man?

Hudson was reportedly offered the part of Mary Jane Watson in Raimi‘s 2002 film, but she turned it down, and Kirsten Dunst was eventually cast a month before filming began.

Dunst, 43, went on to play the role in all three movies alongside Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in that trilogy.