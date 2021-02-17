Priyanka Chopra congratulates Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi on their wedding

Priyanka Chopra showered love on Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and congratulated her over her wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi.



Dia took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from her wedding. She looked ravishing in a red saree.

PeeCee showered love on newlyweds Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi in comment section.

She commented, “So happy for you D!! Congratulations” followed by heart emoticons.

Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta and others also posted congratulatory messages for Dia and her husband.

Earlier, sharing the snaps, Dia wrote, “Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you.. my extended family.”

She further said, “May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us.”