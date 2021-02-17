Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Prince William 'concerned' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's explosive interview

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey has taken over headlines of late.

And as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive immense criticism over their decision to give the interview, over at the other side of the pond, Prince William too is quite concerned.

A royal insider told The Post that the upcoming interview has become a cause of concern for the Duke of Cambridge who has been reminded of his late mother Princess Diana’s infamous BBC Panorama interview in which she spoke about Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’s extramarital affair.

“This interview has been an open secret at the palace for months,” the royal source told the outlet.

This will be the second significant interview of the Duke of Sussex with the first being his chat with ITV News’ Tom Bradby in October 2019 where he spoke about his fractured relationship with his elder brother.

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly,” he told Bradby at the time.

A source told the portal that the upcoming interview is likely to turn explosive.

“Tom had, like, 10 minutes with Harry and Meghan. Oprah has 90 minutes — can you imagine what she will do with that?” they said. 

