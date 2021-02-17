Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah played a ‘long game’ to land an interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Oprah Winfrey may have landed a major interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but it took her three years to do so.

As revealed by the Times of London, the famed talk show host has been trying to get the couple to sit down for an interview with her since the past three years, ever since she was invited as a guest at the pair’s 2018 royal wedding.

According to the UK Times, Winfrey continued to play a “long game” by becoming the former actor’s mentor when she and Harry moved to her upscale neighbourhood last year in Los Angeles. The report claims that she even tried befriending Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland to get close to the pair.

The report further noted that the interview would air on March 7 and is likely to escalate the rift between the former working royals and the Firm.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s father expresses hope to see his grandchildren one day despite row with Duchess

Meghan Markle’s father expresses hope to see his grandchildren one day despite row with Duchess
Alec Baldwin delivers concession speech as he steps into Trump’s avatar one last time

Alec Baldwin delivers concession speech as he steps into Trump’s avatar one last time
Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official

Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official
Prince William 'concerned' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's explosive interview

Prince William 'concerned' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's explosive interview
Priyanka Chopra hoping for peace to prevail between India and Pakistan

Priyanka Chopra hoping for peace to prevail between India and Pakistan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview
Britney Spears was horrified after watching Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'

Britney Spears was horrified after watching Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'
Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US

Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US
Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest

Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest
Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child

Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child
Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards

Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards

Latest

view all