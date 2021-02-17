Oprah played a ‘long game’ to land an interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey may have landed a major interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but it took her three years to do so.



As revealed by the Times of London, the famed talk show host has been trying to get the couple to sit down for an interview with her since the past three years, ever since she was invited as a guest at the pair’s 2018 royal wedding.

According to the UK Times, Winfrey continued to play a “long game” by becoming the former actor’s mentor when she and Harry moved to her upscale neighbourhood last year in Los Angeles. The report claims that she even tried befriending Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland to get close to the pair.

The report further noted that the interview would air on March 7 and is likely to escalate the rift between the former working royals and the Firm.