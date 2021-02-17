Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin delivers concession speech as he steps into Trump’s avatar one last time

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

The Emmy winning portrayal of the former US president Donald Trump was brought back by Alec Baldwin

American actor Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump character which he played for Saturday Night Live for four years.

The Emmy winning portrayal of the former US president was brought back by Baldwin to deliver the concession speech that Trump never gave to current US President Joe Biden who defeated him in the 2020 elections.

During an appearance on Anne Heche and Heather Duffy Boylston’s podcast, Better Together with Anne and Heather, Baldwin got into character to deliver the speech.

“I think that if he gave a concession speech, it would be,” said Baldwin before beginning the speech: “I didn’t lose, everybody knows, we all know that. I didn’t lose. But this only creates another opportunity for me to come back and conquer again and make America [great].”

“Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, creepy Joe, grabby Joe, is going to bring this country down into the cesspool again. He’s gonna fill up the swamp and I’ll ride in again and save America and make America great again. In the meantime, hasta la vista America,” he went on to say.

More From Entertainment:

Oprah played a ‘long game’ to land an interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Oprah played a ‘long game’ to land an interview with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official

Kourtney Kardashian confirms her romance with Travis Barker, goes Instagram official
Prince William 'concerned' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's explosive interview

Prince William 'concerned' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's explosive interview
Priyanka Chopra hoping for peace to prevail between India and Pakistan

Priyanka Chopra hoping for peace to prevail between India and Pakistan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share their side of the story in Oprah interview
Britney Spears was horrified after watching Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'

Britney Spears was horrified after watching Justin Timberlake's video for 'Cry Me A River'
Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US

Archie thriving since Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moved to the US
Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest

Ashley Judd shares harrowing details of her rescue after 'catastrophic accident' in African forest
Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic

Gwyneth Paltrow contracted COVID-19 early on during the pandemic
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child

Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child
Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards

Game of Thrones spinoff: HBO has several projects on the cards
The Rock's life story sitcom ‘Young Rock’ premieres on NBC

The Rock's life story sitcom ‘Young Rock’ premieres on NBC

Latest

view all