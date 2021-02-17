Alec Baldwin delivers concession speech as he steps into Trump’s avatar one last time

The Emmy winning portrayal of the former US president Donald Trump was brought back by Alec Baldwin

American actor Alec Baldwin reprised his Donald Trump character which he played for Saturday Night Live for four years.

The Emmy winning portrayal of the former US president was brought back by Baldwin to deliver the concession speech that Trump never gave to current US President Joe Biden who defeated him in the 2020 elections.

During an appearance on Anne Heche and Heather Duffy Boylston’s podcast, Better Together with Anne and Heather, Baldwin got into character to deliver the speech.

“I think that if he gave a concession speech, it would be,” said Baldwin before beginning the speech: “I didn’t lose, everybody knows, we all know that. I didn’t lose. But this only creates another opportunity for me to come back and conquer again and make America [great].”

“Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, creepy Joe, grabby Joe, is going to bring this country down into the cesspool again. He’s gonna fill up the swamp and I’ll ride in again and save America and make America great again. In the meantime, hasta la vista America,” he went on to say.

