Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Nannies appointed by the royal family undergo strenuous training and a part of it is to avoid saying a certain word around children.

"There's a report going around this week that there is one word that is banned for the nannies that work for the Royal Family," the Us Weekly Royally Us podcast host said.

Apparently, the nannies are not allowed to say the word 'kids' in front of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"This is so funny - they're not allowed to say the word 'kids'. It just seems like such an odd thing to ban."

While the royal family has no issue with the word, it appears that this is something which the nannies learn during their time in training.

"It's not banned by the Royal Family, just to be clear. It's something that happens in the nanny training. There's a very prestigious nanny boot camp that they go to."

The word supposedly is disrespecting of the royal children.

"They learn not to say 'kids' because they need to be respecting the children as individuals.

"I think they might be overthinking that one a little bit."