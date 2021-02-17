Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

TV series on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah goes on air

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

A new historical Uzbek-Turkish joint TV series “Mendirman Jaloliddin” on the life of Jalaluddin Khwarazmshah premiered in Uzbekistan on Sunday.

The TV series is produced by Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" and "Kurulus:Osman.

Pakistani fans had also been eagerly waiting for the historical TV series to broadcast since Mehmet announced the project. A large number of  Pakistanis were introduced to Jalaluddin by Naseem Hijazi's novel "Akhri Chatan". 

Social media users in Pakistan were seen sharing Facebook links to the first episode of Mendirman Jaloliddin with Urdu subtitles.

In the first episode, Prince Jalaluddin meets Mangol emperor Genghis Khan during a diplomatic mission sent by his father Sultan Alauddin Khwarazmshah,


More From Entertainment:

'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

'Fear of Rain': Heigl and Connick Jr star in psychological thriller

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Royal nannies not allowed to say this word to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson touches on his ‘eight or nine’ youth arrests
Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day
Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Meghan Markle's pregnancy reveal dress bears special meaning: Find out

Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post

Rihanna gets berated by Indian fans once again after her latest post
Joe Russo clears the air around Captain America’s ‘branch reality’ in 'Endgame'

Joe Russo clears the air around Captain America’s ‘branch reality’ in 'Endgame'
Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer reflect on ‘What Other People Say’ music video

Demi Lovato, Sam Fischer reflect on ‘What Other People Say’ music video
Check out Kylie Jenner's $76,000 pair of sandals

Check out Kylie Jenner's $76,000 pair of sandals
Tan France joins hands with Pakistani shoe brand Atoms for signature collection

Tan France joins hands with Pakistani shoe brand Atoms for signature collection

Salma Hayek lashes out at fans claiming she married for money

Salma Hayek lashes out at fans claiming she married for money

Mahira Khan opens up on why she kept her love life under wraps

Mahira Khan opens up on why she kept her love life under wraps

Latest

view all