Ranbir Kapoor's personal bodyguard escorts Alia Bhatt as she visits eye clinic

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s personal bodyguard was spotted escorting his ladylove Alia Bhatt as she visited an eye clinic in Mumbai on Wednesday.



The Gully Boy actress was dressed in a pair of denim shorts and printed top. She also sported a safety face mask.

Alia and her beau Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted at a birthday dinner for Randhir Kapoor.

The actress who was in Maldives cut short her trip after the sudden demise of Rajiv Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir are busy shooting for their upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will hit the theatres later this year in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.