Pakistani boy breaks record for being fastest to arrange the Periodic Table

Rohan Khatwani (centre left) stands along with  Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat (centre right). — Twitter

  • Existing record was 2 mins and 42 seconds and Rohan Khatwani finished the task in 1 min 58 seconds
  • Khatwani, a school student hailing from Thar, set the record at the Islamabad Science Festival

A Pakistani boy has broken the world record for the fastest attempt to arrange the Periodic Table. The existing record was 2 minutes and 42 seconds, while he finished the task in 1 min and 58 seconds.

Rohan Khatwani, a school student hailing from Thar, set the record for himself at the Islamabad Science Festival. The event was arranged at the Pakistan National Council of Arts on February 13.

The Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat inaugurated the even, while and President of the ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) Manzoor Soomro witnessed the exhibition. 

Rohan Khatwani can be seen arranging the Periodic Table. — Twitter

According to a press release issued in this regard, around 80 schools participated in the festival and displayed their projects, featuring a range of innovative ideas, including walk-in sanitising stations, precautions against coronavirus, and myth-busting related to COVID-19 remedies, among others.

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan, congratulating Khatwani, said that he had made the nation proud through this feat.

"Rohan Khatwani, a ninth-grader Pakistani made the entire nation proud as he set a new world record by arranging the Periodic Table in just 1 minute & 58 seconds," the govt said in a tweet.

