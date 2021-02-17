Can't connect right now! retry
Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’

American actress Tiffany Haddish sheds light on her love for ‘bright colors’ and her unique style preferences.

During her interview with People magazine in collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue, Haddish touched upon her style preferences and admitted she has "lots of bright colors, flair, comfortability, but also,[expletive]” through it.

She added that once she dons breathtaking gowns like the one from Gabriela Hearst crochet, "She’s ready to dance. She ready to work. She ready to work the red carpet. She ready to work the comedy stage. She ready to stand in front of the camera. She ready!"

