Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli hits out at troll who mocked her mother

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda befittingly responded to a troll, who comment on her mother Shweta Bachchan's profession.



Navya, during her interview with Vogue, revealed her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.

The magazine shared a snippet of Navya's interview on Instagram page, in which she says: "I've grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua-it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence."

Commenting on the post, one social media took a swipe at Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan and asked: "What work does her mother do? LOL."



Bachchan's granddaughter hit back at the troll with a list of titles for Shweta Bachchan and wrote on her Instagram Story: "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother."

Navya added: "Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

