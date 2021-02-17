Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli hits out at troll who mocked her mother

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

 

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda befittingly responded to a troll, who comment on her mother Shweta Bachchan's profession.

Navya, during her interview with Vogue, revealed her new venture - Project Naveli - which aims to empower women by addressing the issue of gender inequality in India.

The magazine shared a snippet of Navya's interview on Instagram page, in which she says: "I've grown up around working women in my family-my grandmother, my mother, my bua-it's all I've known. To bring that change, you have to start with education and financial independence." 

Commenting on the post, one social media took a swipe at Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan and asked: "What work does her mother do? LOL."

Bachchan's granddaughter hit back at the troll with a list of titles for Shweta Bachchan and wrote on her Instagram Story: "She's an author, writer, designer, wife and mother." 

 Navya added: "Being a mother and wife is a full-time job. Please don't discredit women who are housemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda mocked by a woman for not doing any work. er brilliant daughter Navya Naveli befittingly responded to prove ow active her mom is.

