Paris Hilton shares engagement news on social media

Paris Hiltion Wednesday announced her engagement to Cater Reum.

Taking to Twitter the socialite and TV star shared photos of the proposal with her fans.

"When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. Dizzy symbol This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. Ring & I said yes, yes to forever Red heart There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. Sparkles To see more photos of my birthday dream come true."

The pictures showed the couple dressed in white and embracing after Reum presented Hilton with a ring.





