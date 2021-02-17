Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton shares engagement news on social media

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Paris Hiltion Wednesday announced her engagement to Cater Reum.

Taking to Twitter the socialite and TV  star shared photos of the proposal with her fans.

 "When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. Dizzy symbol This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. Ring & I said yes, yes to forever Red heart There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. Sparkles To see more photos of my birthday dream come true."

The pictures  showed the couple  dressed in white and embracing after Reum presented Hilton with a ring.


More From Entertainment:

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood

A year after 'Parasite,' Korean-language movie 'Minari' is talk of Hollywood
Britney Spears’s ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears

Britney Spears’s ex-assistant touches on the death threats she received from Jamie Spears
Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’

Tiffany Haddish touches on her love for ‘bright colors’
Paris Jackson recalls ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school

Paris Jackson recalls ‘similar experiences’ as Paris Hilton at Utah boarding school
Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo reveals her dream to sing with Taylor Swift
Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share

Larry King’s estranged widow contests Will for lion’s share
Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'

Prince Philip hospitalized after 'feeling unwell'
Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’

Larsa Pippen calls out Kim Kardashian over ‘valuing men over friends’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's tell-all interview to be 'last straw' for royal family
Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach

Martin Scorsese criticises film industry approach
Demands for Prince Harry to be sacked amid ‘constitutional crisis’ arise: report

Demands for Prince Harry to be sacked amid ‘constitutional crisis’ arise: report
A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

A look at Nicki Minaj's tumultuous relationship with late father Robert Maraj

Latest

view all