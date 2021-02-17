Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
British author draws comparison between Prince Harry, Prince Charles

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to be interviewed by  Oprah Winfrey next month.

Commenting the upcoming interview, British columnist and author Allison Pearson drew comparisons between Prince Charles and the Duke of Sussex.

In an article for The Telegraph , she wrote, "Say what you like about Prince Charles, he’s never shown us his bunions. The heir to the throne must, perforce, cut a more dignified figure than his younger son."

⁠Criticizing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, she added, "By now, even the most ardent Royalist – no, actually, let’s make that especially the most ardent Royalist – may find themselves deeply irritated by a couple who left the UK to escape the attention of the ghastly, prying media, but who seem perfectly happy to invade their own privacy when it suits.⁠

⁠Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan will break their silence in their first interview since they quit Britain’s royal family when they sit down with Oprah Winfrey next month.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement.

