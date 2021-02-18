Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Top TikToker Addison Rae responds to negative comments about her body

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

TikTok superstar Addison Rae opened up about the hurtful comments she receives on social media. She said the negative comments hurt her especially when they are about her body.

Talking to Glamour UK, the former Louisiana State University student said such comments could be very ‘triggering’ for her. She said, "I am 20 and my body is constantly changing."


The social media star who is the highest paid content creator on TikTok said the people have their own standard regarding the body image and accordingly they suggest her to adopt to their conceived image.

Addison also quoted some people who said about her that ‘Oh I love how comfortable she is and she doesn't look like the beauty standard.' She continued, “It's a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, ‘I'm so glad she's confident that she doesn't look perfect.'"

Having grown accustomed to the hurtful comments, the social media star believed that every human being is perfect in their own way. She said she has thought upon such comments during the last year that such comments do not really define her. She said, “I am learning to love my body and who I am, for what I am."

The TikToker remarked the negative comments about her looks hurt her but she would not allow her haters affect her self-esteem.

