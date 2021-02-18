Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Emma Stone rocks Disney’s Cruella ensemble in new trailer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Watch: Emma Stone rocks Disney’s Cruella ensemble in new trailer

Emma Stone has brought Disney’s super-villain Cruella to life in a reimagined version of The Hundred and One Dalmatians and fans are overjoyed to see her slaying the role.

A number of Hollywood A-listers have been brought onto the project and they include, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong.

Its synopsis reads, “Cruella, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella (Stone), a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs.”

“One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by Emma Thompson.. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry blasts Palace over Queen's decision of dividing royal patronages

Prince Harry blasts Palace over Queen's decision of dividing royal patronages

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik look adorable in their childhood picture

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik look adorable in their childhood picture

Supergirl actress 'stands with FKA twigs' against Shia LaBeouf

Supergirl actress 'stands with FKA twigs' against Shia LaBeouf
Company behind BTS to find the next K-Pop sensation

Company behind BTS to find the next K-Pop sensation
Kourtney Kardashian did not expect she would date longtime friend Travis Barker: source

Kourtney Kardashian did not expect she would date longtime friend Travis Barker: source

Kanye West still wears wedding ring amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours

Kanye West still wears wedding ring amid Kim Kardashian divorce rumours
Man behind Nicki Minaj father's hit-and-run car accident arrested

Man behind Nicki Minaj father's hit-and-run car accident arrested

Kim Kardashian experiences sleepless night amid divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian experiences sleepless night amid divorce from Kanye West
Aiman Muneeb releases a breathtaking 'peachy' shot of her new look

Aiman Muneeb releases a breathtaking 'peachy' shot of her new look
Courteney Cox tugs at fans' heartstrings by playing 'Friends' theme song on piano

Courteney Cox tugs at fans' heartstrings by playing 'Friends' theme song on piano
Miranda Kerr touches on her parenting struggles in Malibu

Miranda Kerr touches on her parenting struggles in Malibu
Demi Lovato ‘in a great headspace’ five months after Max Ehrich split

Demi Lovato ‘in a great headspace’ five months after Max Ehrich split

Latest

view all