Man behind Nicki Minaj father's hit-and-run car accident arrested

70-year-old man hit Nicki Minaj's father with his car last week and fled the scene

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, passed away last week after a hit-and-run car accident. The culprit has been arrested, and the investigation is underway.



The New York Police Department reportedly said they have taken a 70-year-old man, Charles Polevich, who hit the rapper’s father with his car last week in Long Island and fled the scene.

Polevich apparently stopped the car for a brief second to ask the dead victim if he’s okay and then left the scene. Currently, he is being charged for fleeing the accident scene and tampering with the physical evidence.

He is out on bail at the moment with court proceedings taking place in Nassau County court. The car driver’s driving license has been canceled and his passport captured. Moreover, the court judge has prohibited him from leaving the state at any cost.

In a news conference, Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick explained how they managed to catch the culprit with the help of security cameras:

"We kind of tracked it right to his house," Fitzpatrick said.

The Police Officer further added while explaining the chronological sequences of the 12th Feb when the accident occurred, “He was absolutely aware of what happened. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He's well aware of what he did.''