Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Supergirl actress 'stands with FKA twigs' against Shia LaBeouf

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Days after American actor Shia LaBeouf’s legal team denied allegations of sexual battery and assault made by his former girlfriend FKA twigs, the British musician FKA twigs sat down for an interview with Elle.

FKA twigs, who filed the lawsuit under her birth name Tahliah Barnett, is seeking unspecified damages.

Talking about her relationship with LaBeouf, she said, "“If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf],” she went on to say".

Thousands of her fans and people from the entertainment industry has voiced support for FKA twigs after her interview surface online.

Among them was Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist who took to Instagram to share a picture of FKA twigs and assured her "I stand with you. 


