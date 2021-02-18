3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu

Image for representation only. Photo: File.

A three-year-old girl has been reportedly raped in Dadu

Police say they have arrested the suspect, who is said to be 18 years of age, and an investigation is underway

Doctors say the child is in a serious condition, while her family has demanded the authorities to hang the culprit

SUKKUR: A three-year-old girl has been reportedly raped in the Chhano Shahabad Mohalla of Dadu city, while the accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway, police said Thursday.

Police said the girl is the daughter of a labourer and had gone out of the house to play when the suspect took hold of her and allegedly raped her.

Soon after receiving a complaint related to the tragic incident, police said it arrested the alleged rapist who, according to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, is 18 years of age.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by the police regarding the incident, the suspect allegedly raped the child and sent her home.

Upon receiving a call from the family of the victim, the female Station House Officer (SHO) of the Benazir Jamali Police Station, along with her team, reached the victim's house and rushed the girl to the Dadu Civil Hospital. Doctors tending to the victim confirmed her age to be three and told the police that her condition is serious.

Upon the family's complaint, the suspect was immediately taken into custody for further investigation. SSP Dadu Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh said he has assured the victim's family of speedy justice.

PPP MPA from Dadu, Pir Mujeeb ul Haq, condemned the incident and asked SSP Dadu to punish the suspect as soon as possible if found guilty.

Accused presented before ATC

According to the police, the suspect was presented before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Naushahro Feroze where the judge ordered a six-day physical remand for him. A detailed investigation related to the matter is underway.

Rape cases and convictions in Pakistan

According to official statistics of 2020, at least 11 rape incidents are reported in Pakistan every day, with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years. However, only 77 — or 0.03% — of the accused have been convicted.

A total of 22,037 cases of sexual abuse have been registered since 2015, of which 4,060 cases were pending in the courts. Unfortunately, only 18% reached the prosecution stage.