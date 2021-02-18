Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 18 2021
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals exciting new details of upcoming project 'Anek'

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana is once collaborating with Anubhav Sinha after a monumental success of their last film

Ayushmann Khurrana is having the time of his life on the Shillong hills while filming for his upcoming film Anek.

“I’m shooting a film in Shillong for the first time in my career!" said the actor while opening up about having the most exhilarating experience.

The 36-year-old actor is once collaborating with Anubhav Sinha after a monumental success of their last film together. 

The Andhadun actor is grateful for the opportunity to work in a beautiful location that has given him the chance to explore the Indian culture in the North East. 

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor said, “Anek is giving me the opportunity to explore India and marvel at its beauty like never before. After Assam, I’m now at Shillong. I have incidentally been here before but I couldn’t explore it the way I wanted to. I’m shooting a film at this picturesque place for the first time in my life and I have to admit that I been blown away with how picture-perfect it is.”

Ayushmann while recounting benefits of his acting career added, “As actors, we are really fortunate to visit so many new places and make so many memories. Shillong’s beauty is truly unmatched and it’s really a hidden gem of our country that everyone should come and see. I’m lucky that Anek has brought me to a place that I will never forget.”

