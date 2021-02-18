Like mother, like daughter: North West gets glammed up with Kim Kardashian

Thursday Feb 18, 2021
Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West is certainly taking after her mother.
Taking to Instagram, the Skims founder shared photos of her seven-year-old playing dress up with her mother.
The youngster can be seen having the time of her life as she sits in a makeup chair getting glammed up.
Kim felt like a proud mom as she expressed her excitement over little girl sharing the moment.
"My beautiful sweet smart baby girl! I love playing dress up with you!" she captioned the post.
Take a look: