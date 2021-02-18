Senate election: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab

Thursday Feb 18, 2021
Four Senate election candidates contesting for technocratic and women's reserved seats — two each — in Punjab have been elected unopposed on Thursday.
According to the Punjab Election Commissioner, PTI's Ali Zafar and PML-N's Azam Nazir Tarar won the technocrats' seat. Meanwhile, PTI's candidate Ataullah Khan withdrew his nomination papers for the technocrats' seat.
PTI's Dr Zarqa and PML-N's Sadia Abbasi were also elected unopposed from Punjab for the women's' seats.
The province's election commissioner said that Abbasi was the covering candidate and was declared successful after Saira Tarar did not appear for her paper's scrutiny.