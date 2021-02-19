Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 19 2021
Billie Eilish seeks protection after receiving death threats form a man

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Billie Eilish has reportedly sought court-ordered protection from a man who allegedly threatened her outside her Los Angeles home.

The 19-year-old music sensation filed docs seeking a restraining order against a man named John Hearle. The singer claimed that the accused has been harassing her.

The alleged harasser, according to the award-winner, has been camped out at a school across the street from her crib since the summer, and sending her threatening letters.

The singer, in docs, claims Hearle gazes at her when she enters and exits her home, adding that the man always says something to her or makes gestures - including a throat-slitting move.

Sharing her fear, Eilish revealed that he is potentially dangerous and making her anxious every time she comes home.

The songstress has also received a threatening note from him in which he reportedly wrote: "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me ... You will know that soon the water will rise, and you might very well die ... You will die."

Billie Eilish wants a judge to force Hearle to stay at least 200 yards away from her and her family at all times. Law enforcers have launched investigation into the matter. 

