Friday Feb 19 2021
Eminem sends birthday greetings to his mentor

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Eminem on Thursday took to social media to send birthday wishes to his mentor Dr. Dre.

"U know it’s Dre Day! Happy bday Doc. I ain’t gotta say more you know what it is!," Slim Shady wrote while sharing a picture with the veteran rapper, who turned 56 on February 18.


Andre Romelle Young, known professionally as Dr. Dre, was recently hospitalized after he suffered a brain aneurysm. Dr. Dre, who has won six Grammys, broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of Compton rap collective N.W.A., the subject of Universal Pictures’ box office hit “Straight Outta Compton”. 

He has also produced hits for Snoop Dogg, Tupac and Eminem, among others.

