Friday Feb 19 2021
Kashmore police arrest main suspect in Umme Rubab case

Friday Feb 19, 2021

  • District Police on Friday arrested the main suspect in Umme Rubab case
  • As per details shared by Sindh Police, the alleged culprit had a bounty of Rs1 million
  • During a telephonic conversation with Geo News, Umme Rabab said that she is satisfied with the arrest of the main suspect

SUKKUR/KASHMORE: District Police on Friday arrested Murtaza Chandio, the main suspect in the case pertaining to the murder of a young woman's father, grandfather, and uncle.

As per the details shared by the Sindh Police sources, the alleged culprit had a bounty of  Rs1 million against him.

During a telephonic conversation with Geo News, Umme Rubab said that she is satisfied with the arrest of Murtaza Chandio. "The tyrants should understand that they cannot escape the law and its jurisdictions," she asserted.

Referring to the arrest as the "victory of people", Rubab said that the police only found the suspect after the Supreme Court took action regarding the matter, adding that the police should have made the move three years ago.

She said that she will "continue to fight against tyranny until justice is served and the alleged culprits are punished," adding that she requests the people of Sindh to support her.

The father of Umme Rabab, Mukhtiar Chandio, was gunned down alongside her grandfather, Karamullah, and paternal uncle, Kabil, on January 17, 2018, in Dadu's Mehar taluka, allegedly at the behest of Chandia tribe's chief and PPP lawmaker from Sindh, Sardar Khan Chandio.

The matter came into the limelight when the deceased's daughter Umme Rubab came across the vehicle of Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, to stage a protest against her family members' murder.

On the complaint of Pervez Ahmed Chandio, a first information report (FIR) of the triple murder was lodged against the Chandia tribe's chief and PPP lawmaker from Sindh, Sardar Khan Chandio, as well as his brothers Burhan Khan Chandio, Ali Gohar Chandio, Sattar Chandio, and Sikandar Chandio.

Earlier, police had already nabbed three suspects in the case.

