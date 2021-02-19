Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann

Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir became the latest celebrity to be engaged after she said yes to German vlogger Christian Betzmann.

The love birds took to their respective Instagram handles to share the major news.

It is pertinent to mention that Betzmann recently took the internet by storm over news that he had converted to Islam.

"He asked and I said yes. Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness. Here's to a forever with you, my soulmate," Nasir captioned the post.

She also shared adorable photos from the tear-jerking moment which shows the vlogger down on one knee, ring in hand, to pop the question.

In his post, he too shared photos from the moment but also teased fans with a video of how the proposal materialised.

"SHE SAID YESSSSS!! The best Day of my Life. I love you @zoyanasir - 06.02.21. Watch the new Video and see how I proposed !! [sic]" he captioned the post.

