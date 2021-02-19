Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir became the latest celebrity to be engaged after she said yes to German vlogger Christian Betzmann.

The love birds took to their respective Instagram handles to share the major news.

It is pertinent to mention that Betzmann recently took the internet by storm over news that he had converted to Islam. 

"He asked and I said yes. Thank you for being my light in the darkest hours and showing me the true meaning of happiness. Here's to a forever with you, my soulmate," Nasir captioned the post.

She also shared adorable photos from the tear-jerking moment which shows the vlogger down on one knee, ring in hand, to pop the question. 

In his post, he too shared photos from the moment but also teased fans with a video of how the proposal materialised.

"SHE SAID YESSSSS!! The best Day of my Life. I love you @zoyanasir - 06.02.21. Watch the new Video and see how I proposed !! [sic]" he captioned the post.

Take a look:





More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement after losing royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement after losing royal titles

Prince Philip continues to be monitored after hospitalisation

Prince Philip continues to be monitored after hospitalisation
BTS named most tweeted musical group of 2020

BTS named most tweeted musical group of 2020
FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

John Legend recalls fond memories of playing piano at four

John Legend recalls fond memories of playing piano at four
Cameron Diaz gets candid about her leave from Hollywood

Cameron Diaz gets candid about her leave from Hollywood
Princess Diana was 'uncomfortable' leaving Prince William, Prince Harry for royal duties

Princess Diana was 'uncomfortable' leaving Prince William, Prince Harry for royal duties

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic joins Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic joins Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador

Priyanka Chopra reveals all her relationships before Nick Jonas were toxic

Priyanka Chopra reveals all her relationships before Nick Jonas were toxic
Iqra Aziz shares new picture from 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ as second episode goes on air

Iqra Aziz shares new picture from 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ as second episode goes on air
Prince Philip gave Queen wedding ring which has a secret engraving

Prince Philip gave Queen wedding ring which has a secret engraving
Eminem sends birthday greetings to his mentor

Eminem sends birthday greetings to his mentor

Latest

view all