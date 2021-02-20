Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 20 2021
Victoria Beckham shares her stunning snap with meaningful caption: 'Feeling the love'

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Renowned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shared her empowering picture on Instagram, revealing that she is 'feeling the love'.

The 46-year-old appears to be a beauty queen in her latest picture. She amazed fans with her ultra-glamorous look in a white T-shirt with heart symbols on her chest.

David Beckham's sweetheart finished her look with a pair of blue denim shorts. The style queen let her dark tresses - which had been styled into waves - take centre stage.

The former 'Spice Girls' captioned the post: 'Feeling the [love love] for Friday,' she also added two red heart emojis.

Her amazing post comes after it was reported that Victoria's beauty range - known simply as Victoria Beckham Beauty - was launched with 'incredible' success in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. She started trading her range in October 2019.

Victoria Beckham left fans awestruck with her new sizzling photo, striking a sultry look for the camera as she posed with her face gazing downwards.

