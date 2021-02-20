Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ Queen Elizabeth with their recent moves

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have been irked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their latest moves.

This was claimed by royal expert and author Angela Levin who said the monarch was “fed up” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their decision to have a chat with Oprah Winfrey was “too risky.”

In an interview with BBC News, Levin said: "I think that the Queen brought it forward from the end of March because she's jolly fed up of their behaviour.”

"I think the last two things that they've done have really upset her enormously and even though her husband who she has been with for so long and that's a priority, she just felt she couldn't let it go on any longer. We saw the same with Diana and Charles when they spoke on TV and it was awfully embarrassing what they revealed and she suddenly went down and said, 'right you have got to get divorced'.”

"Two weeks later they were negotiating the deal. I think she's very tolerant, not a micro-manager and then you cross a red line and they have crossed it. They must know that,” she continued.

"I think going on Oprah and having a tell-all discussion is too risky for a member of the Royal Family. I think especially if Meghan is talking mainly which we are led to believe,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

FKA Twigs on why victims of abuse shouldn’t be asked 'why didn't you leave?'

FKA Twigs on why victims of abuse shouldn’t be asked 'why didn't you leave?'
Elizabeth Olsen talks about nepotism in Hollywood

Elizabeth Olsen talks about nepotism in Hollywood

‘Love Island’ star Camilla Thurlow engaged to Jamie Jewitt

‘Love Island’ star Camilla Thurlow engaged to Jamie Jewitt
‘Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic stars in Peshawar Zalmi’s official anthem for PSL 6

‘Ertugrul’ actress Esra Bilgic stars in Peshawar Zalmi’s official anthem for PSL 6
Princess Anne gave a nod of approval to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit decision

Princess Anne gave a nod of approval to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit decision
Prince George echoes Prince Harry by displaying a similar trait

Prince George echoes Prince Harry by displaying a similar trait
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to make film about their exit, says Robert Lacey

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to make film about their exit, says Robert Lacey
‘The Simpsons’ may have predicted Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis Mexico jaunt in 1993

‘The Simpsons’ may have predicted Ted Cruz’s mid-crisis Mexico jaunt in 1993
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip

Prince Harry self-isolates to be able to fly to UK on short notice for Prince Philip
Drew Barrymore gets emotional as David Letterman steps into her birthday show

Drew Barrymore gets emotional as David Letterman steps into her birthday show
Daniel Radcliffe ‘embarrassed’ by his early acting credits on ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe ‘embarrassed’ by his early acting credits on ‘Harry Potter’

Latest

view all