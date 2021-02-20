Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ Queen Elizabeth with their recent moves

Queen Elizabeth II is said to have been irked by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their latest moves.



This was claimed by royal expert and author Angela Levin who said the monarch was “fed up” of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their decision to have a chat with Oprah Winfrey was “too risky.”

In an interview with BBC News, Levin said: "I think that the Queen brought it forward from the end of March because she's jolly fed up of their behaviour.”

"I think the last two things that they've done have really upset her enormously and even though her husband who she has been with for so long and that's a priority, she just felt she couldn't let it go on any longer. We saw the same with Diana and Charles when they spoke on TV and it was awfully embarrassing what they revealed and she suddenly went down and said, 'right you have got to get divorced'.”

"Two weeks later they were negotiating the deal. I think she's very tolerant, not a micro-manager and then you cross a red line and they have crossed it. They must know that,” she continued.

"I think going on Oprah and having a tell-all discussion is too risky for a member of the Royal Family. I think especially if Meghan is talking mainly which we are led to believe,” she added.