Saturday Feb 20 2021
Senate election presidential ordinance based on 'malicious intent': Raza Rabbani

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani speaking during a press conference in Karachi, opposing the govt's decision to meddle with the upcoming Senate elections, on December 16, 2020. — YouTube/Hum News Live/File

  • PPP's Senator Raza Rabbani says President Arif Alvi "went against the Constitution" after he promulgated the open ballot ordinance
  • Through the ordinance, the government paved the way for an opportunity to "undermine" the Upper House, he says
  • President promulgated the ordinance to "control the hostility" within the government's ranks, Rabbani adds

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani said Saturday that the PTI government's presidential ordinance to amend the secret-balloting method in the Senate elections was based on "malicious intent".

Turning his guns on the treasury benches during a Senate session today, the former Senate chairman said that President Arif Alvi "went against the Constitution" and "purposely" paved the way for an opportunity to "undermine" the Upper House.

Rabbani reiterated the Opposition's claim that the president had promulgated the ordinance to "control the hostility within their ranks". "This ordinance was promulgated to forward a political agenda."

Read more: Election Commission of Pakistan issues production orders for detained lawmakers

"Today is the Senate's first session after the issuance of the presidential ordinance. According to the Constitution, the ordinance should be presented in the first sitting after its issuance," he said.

Explaining why he believed that the ordinance was based on "malicious intent", Rabbani said that the government had not presented it in the National Assembly session yesterday, and neither was it moved in the Senate sitting today.

The PPP leader, asking the government why it had not taken the Opposition into confidence regarding the amendment bill, said: "After a debate took place on the amendment bill in the National Assembly, the government indefinitely adjourned National Assembly and Senate's sessions."

Read more: Candidates elected unopposed on technocratic, women's seats in Punjab

The senator noted that an ordinance is a temporary legislation — its term is 120 days. "You (government) have made a mockery of the Senate elections."

"The ordinance was not presented out of fear that a resolution to reject it might have been presented," he added.

PML-N demands re-election in NA-75 following ECP's 'charge sheet against govt'

World Bank to highlight SBP's 'Banking on Equality' policy on Tuesday

Statements of CIA officials recorded after snake found in Haleem Adil's police cell

Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

ECP suspects results for Sialkot's NA-75 constituency compromised

In a first, Pakistan uses a 'brain pacemaker' to treat epilepsy

Senate election: Election Commission of Pakistan issues production orders for detained lawmakers

Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says

Foreign Office confirms PM Imran Khan's Sri Lanka trip amid speculation

NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N beats PTI on PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results

PML-N in the lead in hotly-contested NA-75 by-polls, unofficial results show

By-elections: 'PTI members caught red-handed with stolen votes', claims PML-N

