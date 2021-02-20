Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 20 2021
Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of her casting in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

There have been recent rumours about the beloved show of the 90s going for a reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she will not be part of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Reboot.

There have been recent rumours about the beloved show of the 90s to go for a reboot. 

However, after abuse allegations against the show’s maker Joss Whedon, the 43-year-old actress slammed the hearsay saying she’s not planning to ever go back.

“What worked for Buffy was that the monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence,” Sarah elaborated on it.

 “I don't think it's me, I don't think I should be the one doing it," adding that she's "way too tired and cranky to put in that work again."

Not long ago, the co-star on Buffy Charisma Carpenter came forward with allegations against the creator of Buffy Joss Whedon, accusing him of abuse and misconduct.

