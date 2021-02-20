Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Bell touches on the heightened shock of grief amid a pandemic

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Kristen Bell touches on the heightened shock of grief amid a pandemic

American actor Kristen Bell recently got candid about the added weightage of grief during a raging pandemic.

The star got candid with her thoughts during an interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "My mother would come home with stories and I was able to glean that helping a person affects so much more than that one person.”

"It affects their families, their friends, their colleagues [and more]. If you help one person, you are actually helping 100 other people. We are like stones thrown in a pond — there is a massive ripple effect."

She even highlighted the struggle of Dax Shepard’s dad during the interview and gave fans an insight into his battle with lung cancer.

She explained, "I've learned there isn't a road map to caring for someone who is sick and there certainly isn't a road map to handling grief after their passing.”

"Leaning on family members helped us and sharing the caregiving duties so that the weight didn't fall on just one person," Bell explains. "Everyone needs to be able to have a tap-out buddy if they want to go on a walk, check something off their own to-do list or simply have a good cry."

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West would not run for presidential race to save his marriage

Kanye West would not run for presidential race to save his marriage
Prince Charles visits ailing Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles visits ailing Prince Philip in hospital

Two Ertugrul Alps arrive in Pakistan

Two Ertugrul Alps arrive in Pakistan

Kim Kardashian leans on sisters for support amid Kanye West divorce proceedings

Kim Kardashian leans on sisters for support amid Kanye West divorce proceedings
Kristen Bell reflects upon the importance of praising frontline workers

Kristen Bell reflects upon the importance of praising frontline workers
Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Megan Fox's boyfriend MGK slams tabloids

Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life

Demi Lovato's pals lift her up after new documentary shares grim details of her life
Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of being cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar refutes rumours of being cast in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot
Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson candid dating advice on Khloe Kardashian

Kim Kardashian gives Tristan Thompson candid dating advice on Khloe Kardashian
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her ‘neck acting’ prowess

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor touches on her ‘neck acting’ prowess
Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations
Eminem welcomes his fans to new 'show'

Eminem welcomes his fans to new 'show'

Latest

view all