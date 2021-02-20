Kristen Bell touches on the heightened shock of grief amid a pandemic

American actor Kristen Bell recently got candid about the added weightage of grief during a raging pandemic.

The star got candid with her thoughts during an interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, "My mother would come home with stories and I was able to glean that helping a person affects so much more than that one person.”

"It affects their families, their friends, their colleagues [and more]. If you help one person, you are actually helping 100 other people. We are like stones thrown in a pond — there is a massive ripple effect."

She even highlighted the struggle of Dax Shepard’s dad during the interview and gave fans an insight into his battle with lung cancer.

She explained, "I've learned there isn't a road map to caring for someone who is sick and there certainly isn't a road map to handling grief after their passing.”

"Leaning on family members helped us and sharing the caregiving duties so that the weight didn't fall on just one person," Bell explains. "Everyone needs to be able to have a tap-out buddy if they want to go on a walk, check something off their own to-do list or simply have a good cry."