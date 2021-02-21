Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle may use Oprah interview to put forward her 'liberal manifesto'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey is all anyone can talk about.

And now it is being speculated that the Duchess of Sussex may use the platform to launch her liberal manifesto for her future political career.

Royal author Margaret Holder wrote in Sunday Express about how Oprah's 90-minute special will provide the former actor with a perfect opportunity to put forth her liberal manifesto that could be the basis of her future political career.

"The combination of friendly neighbour Oprah as her gentle inquisitor, plus the overwhelming attraction of a prime time audience, would guarantee Meghan unequalled publicity for her liberal views on various issues," she wrote.

"Might the Duchess see herself as another Kamala, the first female Vice President in US history?" she added.

Apart from that, royal historian Christopher Wilson also wrote in the Sunday Express and spoke about strained ties: "Now comes the time for mending - and as father to Harry and William, as well as his role as future king, it behoves the Prince of Wales to take control and pour oil on troubled waters."

