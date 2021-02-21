Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to air their grievances during Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to unleash a whole new wave of tensions with their upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A royal source has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already finished filming the 90-minute special which is likely to be as explosive as Princess Diana’s interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the insider said: "Time to hide behind the sofa at the palace. Oprah is skilled at getting people to talk about their feelings and bound to take them down a path they’ll almost certainly regret.”

"There will be an element of reliving Megxit and airing their grievances,” they went on to say.

"No one benefits from that, but Oprah will get it out of them whether they like it or not,” they added.

Meanwhile some sources have argued that the interview might not have anything controversial in it at all.

Majesty Magazine’s Joe Little spoke to The Guardian and said: "This isn’t going to be an unscripted interview. It’s going to be carefully thought out and choreographed."

