What drove a wedge between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?

While news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce did not come as a surprise to many, it was speculated as to what caused a rift between the two.

According to sources close to E!, neither the Skims founder nor the rapper were caught in affairs but their differences caused them to drift apart.

Despite the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attempting to rekindle their lost spark, their six-year marriage nonetheless was doomed.

"Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on," the insider said.

"There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart."

Regarding the former couple's four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, who live with Kim in their Calabasas residence, the insider shared that they are now used to their father's absence.

While they have sought joint custody, Kanye "hasn't been around much" with his kids.

"North has some understanding of what's going on," the source adds.

"But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn't super surprising."

According to the source, Kim had already prepared the kids for their split and while the young ones are not fully aware of what the divorce means for their father, they have gotten used to their new environment.

"Kim expressed to [the kids] that she loves their Dad but they need to be apart. They don't fully understand what's going on and are already used to the situation."

As for the reality TV star, she has been putting on a brave face during these trying times and is looking to move on from this chapter from her life.

"[Kim is ] definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision. She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now. It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on."

Regarding Yeezy, the source said that the rapper is feeling low and too wanted to make it work.

"He didn't want her to go through with the divorce, but agreed it was for the best. He wishes they could have made it work. They came to agreements on all fronts and Kanye was understanding of Kim's wishes."