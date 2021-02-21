Karisma Kapoor so ‘excited’ to become ‘masi’ again as Kareena Kapoor welcomes a baby boy

Karisma Kapoor so ‘excited’ to become ‘masi’ again as Kareena Kapoor welcomes baby boy

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane with a childhood photo of her with father and newborn sister Kareena Kapoor as she became aunt again.

Sharing the sweet childhood photo, the Coolie No. 1 actress also confirmed Kareena has become mother once again.

She wrote in the caption, “That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again!!”

Karisma further said, “And I’m a masi again so excited #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove.”

Earlier, Indian media reported that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second child, a baby boy on Sunday morning.



According to media reports, Kareena was admitted to the hospital on Saturday at around 5:00PM and delivered the baby early on Sunday.

Kareena and Saif had first turned parents in 2016, with the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan.