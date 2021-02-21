How Princess Eugenie’s son August 'turned history on its head'

The birth of Princess Eugenie’s son August, on February 9, has made a major mark in history.

On the same day, the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret passed away at the age of 71, weeks prior to the Queen’s mother's death.

The birth of August was a major turn for history as marked a reason to celebrate amid what was historically thought of as a time of grief.

"I was also reminded that it was the day Princess Margaret died, so in terms of royal history, it’s turned on its head," a royal expert said on Pod Save the Queen.

"It’s become a bit of a day for a happy occasion."