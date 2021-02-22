Can't connect right now! retry
Illegally occupied Lahore cricket ground handed over to PCB

The ground has been handed over to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
  • Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik supervises operation against illegal occupation of cricket ground
  • PSL practice sessions expected to be held at the ground
  • The deputy commissioner said ground was taken over by a club after the dissolution of the LCCA  three years ago

LAHORE: An illegally occupied cricket ground spread across 51 kanals of land near Gaddafi Stadium was reclaimed by the district administration Sunday.

The state land is worth Rs8 billion, The News reported.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik led the operation. It had been occupied by a cricket club.

'Children playing cricket on the streets': LHC livid over lax lockdown measures against coronavirus

He said the operation will continue without any discrimination.

It has been handed over to the Pakistan Cricket Board. Malik said PSL practice sessions will be held on this ground.

After the dissolution of the Lahore City Cricket Association three years ago, the ground was taken over by a club, the Lahore DC said.

