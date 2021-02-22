Illegally occupied Lahore cricket ground handed over to PCB

Monday Feb 22, 2021
LAHORE: An illegally occupied cricket ground spread across 51 kanals of land near Gaddafi Stadium was reclaimed by the district administration Sunday.
The state land is worth Rs8 billion, The News reported.
Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik led the operation. It had been occupied by a cricket club.
Read more: 'Children playing cricket on the streets': LHC livid over lax lockdown measures against coronavirus
He said the operation will continue without any discrimination.
It has been handed over to the Pakistan Cricket Board. Malik said PSL practice sessions will be held on this ground.
After the dissolution of the Lahore City Cricket Association three years ago, the ground was taken over by a club, the Lahore DC said.